SLTB earns nearly Rs. 1.3 billion revenue in 9 days

Special bus services will continue to operate for commuters returning to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, according to the Transport Manager at the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), H. Piyathilaka.

He further stated that a 24-hour bus service is already in operation and added that a special bus service has also been arranged, particularly for devotees attending the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ in Kandy, with nearly 150 SLTB buses deployed on the Kandy–Colombo route.

The SLTB’s Transport Manager further emphasized that from April 10 to April 19, the SLTB earned nearly Rs. 1,300 million in revenue, with this income expected to increase further in the coming days.