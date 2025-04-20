Justice delayed is justice denied: Muslim groups issue statement on 6th anniversary of Easter attacks

On the sixth anniversary of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, a collective of Sri Lanka’s Muslim organizations issued a solemn statement of remembrance and renewed calls for justice, truth, and unity.

“The tragic Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, marks its 6th year today. We, the Muslims of Sri Lanka, stand in solemn reflection, offering our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all communities affected by this heinous act of terror.”

The joint statement reaffirmed the community’s longstanding position of total rejection of the attacks and those who carried them out:

“We categorically and unequivocally reiterate our condemnation of these horrific attacks. Those who carried out these crimes neither represent Islam nor the Muslim community. Their actions stand in total violation of the principles of our faith and the values we uphold.”

It recalled how “from the very beginning, under the guidance of religious scholars the Muslim community rejected and denounced the perpetrators, denying them Islamic funeral rites as a firm statement of our revulsion.”

Tracing a long legacy of coexistence, the statement noted, “For over a thousand years, Muslims have lived in this land as loyal, peaceful, enterprising and contributing citizens. Our history in Sri Lanka is one of coexistence, loyal service, and nation-building through times of both peace and hardship.”

Despite facing “significant injustices, discrimination, and vilification,” the Muslim community had “always chosen the path of patience and peace, never responding with extremism or violence.”

The signatories warned that the attacks were “not only acts of terror but also part of a broader conspiracy aimed at maligning Islam and vilifying and marginalizing the Muslim community,” and insisted that “those truly responsible—the masterminds, not scapegoats—be brought to justice.”

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” the statement added, lamenting that “six years later, the real culprits remain unidentified and the core questions surrounding the attacks remain unanswered.”

With urgency, the statement called attention to the ongoing use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act:

“We further highlight with deep concern the prolonged detention of Muslim individuals under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), often without charge or conviction. Such practices have only deepened mistrust and fear.”

They urged the government “to bring all investigations to a transparent and credible conclusion without further delay.”

Calling for systemic change, the statement emphasized:

“We renew our call for meaningful transformation of the institutions, structures and political culture that have repeatedly allowed cycles of violence and impunity to take root in Sri Lanka.”

The statement connected the need for justice across Sri Lanka’s many wounded communities.

“Justice must be delivered not only for the victims of Easter Sunday but for all communities that have suffered injustice—including Tamil civilians during the long civil war, Sinhala youth during the insurrections of 1971 and 1989, and Muslim communities who have endured discrimination and violence during incidents such as the Aluthgama attacks, Gintota attacks, Digana attacks, Minuwangoda attacks, and the forced cremations of COVID-19 victims.”

Gratitude was also extended to Catholic leadership and other communities.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Catholic Church, and the many individuals across all religious and ethnic groups who stood against collective blame and punishment and advocated for justice during the difficult times that followed. Their courage and solidarity will never be forgotten.”

Reaffirming their national belonging, the signatories concluded:

“As a community, we are committed to moving forward—not as a marginalized group, but as equal and enlightened citizens of this country.”

They urged all Sri Lankans “to reject division and suspicion… to build trust across communities, and to shape a future based on peace, compassion, and true national unity.”

“The memory of the victims must be honoured not with more hate and injustice, but by ensuring that Sri Lanka becomes a land where truth prevails, justice is served, and every citizen—regardless of faith or ethnicity—can live with dignity and equality.”

The statement was endorsed by over 15 prominent organizations, including the All Ceylon Jammiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), Muslim Council of Sri Lanka (MCSL), All Ceylon YMMA Conference (YMMA), and Sri Lanka Jama’athe Islami (SLJI), among others.