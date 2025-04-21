Sri Lanka marks 6 years since deadly Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lanka marks 6 years since deadly Easter Sunday attacks

April 21, 2025   07:38 am

All the churches across the island will observe a two-minute silence to mark the sixth anniversary of the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday (April 21) in 2019.

This moment of silence will be held at 08.45 a.m. today (21) in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the tragic bombings, according to the communications unit of the Archdiocese of Colombo.

National Catholic Mass Communications Director Fr. Jude Krishantha Fernando stated that the solemn celebration will begin at 8.30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, presided over by the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

It is scheduled to be attended by religious leaders, ambassadors, and victims and their families.

Fr. Jude Krishantha Fernando further stated that His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith will announce the Vatican’s recognition of those who died in the Easter Sunday attacks as witnesses of faith at 5.30 p.m., and the Mass will be held.

Sri Lanka was left devastated on April 21, 2019 after a group of suicide attackers of the now-outlawed local Islamic extremist organization National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ) carried out a series of coordinated bomb blasts at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Zion Church in Batticaloa, Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and Shangri-La hotels in Colombo and a guest house in Dehiwala, leaving more than 270 people including foreigners dead and at least 500 people injured.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm