Programme to eliminate disparities among schools to commence in 2026  PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced that a new initiative aimed at eliminating the existing disparities among schools across the country will be launched in 2026 as a key objective of the forthcoming education reform.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a public gathering of the NPP movement, held at the Irattaperiyakulam Town Hall in Vanni District yesterday (20), according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that every child will be guaranteed the right to thirteen years of uninterrupted education, ensuring that no child is left behind with the introduction to a education system that shifts from the current exam-centric education model to a more inclusive and comprehensive education system in the near future.

The Prime Minister stated that in order to achieve a broader transformation in the education sector, the changes to the school curriculum, teaching methodologies, examination systems, classroom design, and educational infrastructure should be implemented and that this year national budget has allocated the highest-ever investment in the history of Sri Lanka for the advancement of education.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of enhancing teacher training in preparation for the new education reforms and improving the facilities at teacher training institutions, the statement said.

Further, the prime minister announced that the Sinhala-medium Teacher Training College in the Vavuniya District, which has remained closed for several years, will be rapidly renovated and reopened under the budget provisions.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the vision of the NPP led government is to establish an education system that fosters the development of essential life skills, strengthens the character of students, and ensures the true realization of the goals of a free and empowering education, it added.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development, Upali Samarasinghe, Vavuniya District Members of Parliament S. Thilakanathan and M. Jegatheeswaran, along with NPP candidates of the Vavuniya East Pradeshiya Sabha and a large number of local residents.