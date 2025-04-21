Day four of Siri Dalada Wandanawa to begin today in Kandy

April 21, 2025   08:50 am

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, is scheduled to continue today for the fourth consecutive day at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, this afternoon (21).

The exposition will take place from 12 noon to 5.30 p.m.

On the third day, yesterday (20) alone, over 150,000 devotees paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

Furthermore, large crowds of devotees can still be seen waiting in queues to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha, Ada Derana reporter said.

To facilitate the movement of devotees, the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic has introduced three new access routes:

• Entry from D. S. Senanayake Veediya to the Temple’s entrance
• From Ratubokkuwa via Sangharaja Mawatha to the main entrance of the temple
• From Ratubokkuwa through the temple grounds to the main entrance

Meanwhile, the Media Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), Asela Bandara, said that officers of the CAA have been continuously working to investigate irregularities committed by shops in Kandy during the “Siri Dalada Wandanawa” period.

