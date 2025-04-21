167 Easter attack victims declared Witnesses of Faith by the Vatican

One hundred and sixty-seven individuals who were killed in the Easter Sunday terror attacks at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade and St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya have been named Witnesses of Faith, announced the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

He stated that the names of these 167 Catholics, who lost their lives in the bombings, have been officially included in the Catalogue of the Witnesses of the Faith by the Vatican, through the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Cardinal Ranjith made these remarks during the main memorial service held today at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, marking the sixth anniversary of the tragic attacks.

The solemn ceremony was presided over by the Archbishop himself and was attended by clergy, families of the victims, and members of the public who gathered in remembrance and prayer.