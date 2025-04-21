167 Easter attack victims declared Witnesses of Faith by the Vatican

167 Easter attack victims declared Witnesses of Faith by the Vatican

April 21, 2025   09:55 am

One hundred and sixty-seven individuals who were killed in the Easter Sunday terror attacks at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade and St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya have been named Witnesses of Faith, announced the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

He stated that the names of these 167 Catholics, who lost their lives in the bombings, have been officially included in the Catalogue of the Witnesses of the Faith by the Vatican, through the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Cardinal Ranjith made these remarks during the main memorial service held today at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, marking the sixth anniversary of the tragic attacks.

The solemn ceremony was presided over by the Archbishop himself and was attended by clergy, families of the victims, and members of the public who gathered in remembrance and prayer.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm