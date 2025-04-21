EC to convene today to discuss 2025 LG Polls

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet today (21) to discuss the upcoming proceedings for the 2025 Local Government Election, the Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake said.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, he stated that the commission will convene after 10 a.m. today.

Meanwhile, the secretaries of all political parties and independent groups contesting the LG elections have also been summoned to the Election Commission.

Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake said they have been called in to be informed about the challenges currently faced in the LG election process and to discuss the next steps.

It is also stated that information will be provided on how authorized representatives of the relevant Local Government institutions are appointed, and how the election will be monitored.

Additionally, election monitoring organizations have been summoned to the Election Commission. Their observations, future plans, and any issues that have arisen will be discussed during the meeting.

The Election Commission further stated that the reserved packets containing registered postal ballot papers for 112 Local Government institutions will be delivered to the Postal Department today (21).

Rathnayake added that the relevant District Returning Officers will carry out these activities.