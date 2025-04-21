Expressways generate Rs. 462M during New Year holiday

The expressway network across Sri Lanka has generated a revenue of Rs. 462 million during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holiday period, according to the Deputy Director General of the Expressway Operation, Maintenance and Management Division, R.A.D. Kahatapitiya.

This revenue was recorded over a 10-day period from April 10 to April 19, during which approximately 1.3 million vehicles traveled on the expressways.

“In this Sinhala and Tamil New Year holiday, a total of 1.3 million vehicles traveled on the expressways from April 10 to April 19. A revenue of Rs. 462 million was generated during this period,” Kahatapitiya stated.

He also noted that a significant number of vehicles are expected to use the expressways today, as many people return from their hometowns following the New Year celebrations.

Authorities issued several safety reminders for expressway users, urging motorists to:

• Check the condition of their vehicle’s brake system, tires, and signal lights before entering the expressway.

• Maintain a minimum distance of 50 meters between vehicles while in transit.

• Fasten seat belts at all times.

• Adjust driving speed according to weather and road conditions.

Motorists were also reminded that they can contact the expressway emergency hotline by dialing 1969 in case of any vehicle trouble. The expressway support teams are available 24 hours a day to assist, he added.