Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended

April 21, 2025   11:58 am

The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy has announced an extension to the daily exposition hours of the Sacred Tooth Relic, allowing devotees additional time to pay homage during the ongoing ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’.

Starting today (April 21), the relic will be on display for public veneration from 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Temple of Tooth Relic confirmed.

The decision comes in response to the significantly increased number of pilgrims arriving in Kandy from across the country to participate in ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’. 

The ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’, the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, has been drawing thousands of Buddhists to the historic temple since April 18.

