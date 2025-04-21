Cardinal Ranjith reminds President of his promise to deliver justice for Easter attack victims

Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith accuses that elements of the previous political leadership are continuing efforts to suppress the truth surrounding the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks, through certain government institutions even today.

The Cardinal made these remarks during the main memorial service held this morning (April 21) at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, marking the sixth anniversary of the coordinated bombings that claimed over 250 lives in 2019.

He alleged that a ‘para-state’ is operating within the country, controlled by various government entities influenced by politically defeated forces. He emphasized that this structure continues to obstruct the path to justice.

Cardinal Ranjith reaffirmed his hope that those responsible for the attacks would be brought to justice without delay and made a series of direct appeals to the President, outlining the following seven key requests:

1. Presenting the full report pertaining to the Easter Sunday terror attacks to the Parliament and make it public.

2. Establish an independent prosecutor’s office to oversee investigations and prosecutions related to the attacks.

3. Identify all forces behind the attacks, reveal the full truth to the public, and prosecute those responsible regardless of their rank or position.

4. Fully implement the recommendations of the report provided by the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate the attacks dated September 21, 2019.

5. Investigate the alleged ties between the Military Intelligence Unit and alleged terrorist leader Zahran Hashim, and thoroughly examine the claims made in the UK’s Channel 4 program, including statements from key witness Asad Maulana.

6. Enact new laws to dismantle the lawlessness and para-political structures that enabled the conspiracy behind the attacks.

7. Foster a new political culture where those in power serve the people, rather than ruling over them.

The Cardinal strongly criticized the former Attorney General Dappula de Liverra for failing to act on indications of a grand conspiracy behind the bombings, and accused subsequent legal authorities of displaying deference toward those in power while undermining public accountability.

Despite President’s sincere commitment to justice and the appointment of a team of high-ranking officials to lead the effort, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith expressed concern that the prevailing legal framework and the inertia of certain officials have created serious obstacles to progress.

He noted that the public had granted the current government a two-thirds majority in the hope that it would initiate the constitutional and legal reforms necessary to identify and prosecute those responsible for dark chapters in Sri Lanka’s history — including human rights violations, enforced disappearances, ‘white van’ abductions, torture chambers, underworld violence, and the rise of private armed groups.

Cardinal Ranjith emphasized that the Easter Sunday terror attacks remain a painful and unresolved tragedy. He stressed that if the existing laws are insufficient to ensure justice, it is the government’s duty to change them — boldly and decisively.

He further urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to take firm action to eradicate all forms of anti-democratic and politically motivated activity, and to honour the promise he made in Katuwapitiya, Negombo on October 6, 2024 — to ensure that the blood of the innocent would not be forgotten, and to uncover the full truth behind the attacks.

‘It is our sincere hope, Mr. President, that you will not allow this national tragedy to be buried by time,’ Cardinal Ranjith said. ‘Justice must prevail, and all those involved must be held accountable.’