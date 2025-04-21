20 petitions challenging rejection of LG nominations dismissed

20 petitions challenging rejection of LG nominations dismissed

April 21, 2025   12:59 pm

The Court of Appeal has rejected 20 petitions filed challenging the rejection of nominations for certain Local Government (LG) bodies pertaining to the Local Government Elections 2025.

The court dismissed the petitions without taking them up for consideration, Ada Derana reporter said.

The relevant petitions were filed by several political parties and independent groups challenging the rejection of their nominations.

