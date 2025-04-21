Sri Lanka continues to draw large numbers of Indian tourists

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first half of April stood at 93,915, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to data released by the SLTDA, the highest number of tourists has arrived from India in the month of April.

A total of 18,220 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.4%. Furthermore, 11,425 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,705 from Russia, 7,746 from Germany and 6,604 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka thus far.

The number of tourists that arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 816,191 with the release of the latest figures for April. Among them, 136,535 individuals are from India, 102,273 from the UK and 81,130 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 229,298 foreign nationals visited the country in March which was an increase of 9.62% in comparison to data from March 2024.