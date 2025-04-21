Archdiocese of Colombo joins Universal Church in mourning the passing of Pope Francis

The Archdiocese of Colombo joins the Universal Church in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who returned to the house of the Father on Easter Monday, 2025-04-21, this morning, at the age of 88.

The announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, from the Pope’s residence at the Casa Santa Marta. His Eminence expressed deep sorrow and gratitude for the Holy Father’s faithful witness to the Gospel and his lifelong dedication to the service of Christ and His Church.

Pope Francis had been battling a respiratory illness for several weeks, having been hospitalized in February at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital. Though he returned to the Vatican in March, his condition gradually worsened.

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis inspired the world with his call for mercy, justice, and care for the poor. His papacy was marked by simplicity, humility, and a renewed focus on synodality and dialogue.

In 2024, the Holy Father approved a revised liturgical rite for papal funerals, emphasizing the role of the Pope as a disciple and pastor rather than a worldly figure. His funeral arrangements, following his wishes for simplicity, will be announced soon.

The faithful of the Archdiocese of Colombo offer prayers of thanksgiving for his life and ministry and commend his soul to the mercy of the Risen Lord.