Archdiocese of Colombo joins Universal Church in mourning the passing of Pope Francis

Archdiocese of Colombo joins Universal Church in mourning the passing of Pope Francis

April 21, 2025   02:38 pm

The Archdiocese of Colombo joins the Universal Church in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who returned to the house of the Father on Easter Monday, 2025-04-21, this morning, at the age of 88.

The announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, from the Pope’s residence at the Casa Santa Marta. His Eminence expressed deep sorrow and gratitude for the Holy Father’s faithful witness to the Gospel and his lifelong dedication to the service of Christ and His Church.

Pope Francis had been battling a respiratory illness for several weeks, having been hospitalized in February at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital. Though he returned to the Vatican in March, his condition gradually worsened.

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis inspired the world with his call for mercy, justice, and care for the poor. His papacy was marked by simplicity, humility, and a renewed focus on synodality and dialogue.

In 2024, the Holy Father approved a revised liturgical rite for papal funerals, emphasizing the role of the Pope as a disciple and pastor rather than a worldly figure. His funeral arrangements, following his wishes for simplicity, will be announced soon.

The faithful of the Archdiocese of Colombo offer prayers of thanksgiving for his life and ministry and commend his soul to the mercy of the Risen Lord.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Must double down on efforts to protect Buddhist heritage - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

Easter Sunday Masses held across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)