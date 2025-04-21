President extends his condolences following the passing of Pope Francis

President extends his condolences following the passing of Pope Francis

April 21, 2025   02:51 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended his condolences following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. 

Pope Francis passed away this morning, at the age of 88.

Pope Francis had been battling a respiratory illness for several weeks, having been hospitalized in February at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital. Though he returned to the Vatican in March, his condition gradually worsened.

Issuing a message on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), President Dissanayake while extending his condolences on behalf of all Sri Lankans said, Pope’s unwavering commitment to peace, compassion and humanity has left an indelible mark on the world.

The President added, “May his legacy of compassion, justice, and interfaith harmony continue to inspire generations to come.”

