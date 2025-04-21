We are ready to listen to you: PM Harini

The government is ready to listen to the people and aspire to ensure a peaceful and united nation for future generations, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has said.



The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing public gatherings at the Manik Farm Community Development Centre in Settikulam and the Ukkulankulam Ground in the Vanni electoral district.



Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya has noted that the current Parliament has the highest number of female representation in Parliament in history however previously, women constituted less than 5 per cent of Parliament despite 52 per cent of the country’s population being women.

The Prime Minister said, “Women play a significant role in sustaining the economy, maintaining family structures, and upholding society yet their representation in decision-making bodies has been limited. Therefore, we urge you to elect not only male representation to Parliament but also more female representatives from the Vanni district in the upcoming elections.



“We recognize that education holds significant value for the people of the North. You place great importance on education. However, the country’s education system has deteriorated and weakened. Specifically, the lack of necessary attention to the education sector in the North has made it more challenging compared to other regions.



“Moreover, I have learned of a more alarming issue that the diminishing value placed on education by young men and women. Clandestine Drug Distribution and alcohol are now readily visible everywhere. There are no avenues for youth to find joy while avoiding these substances. The underdevelopment of fields such as science, arts, and drama has left them without means to find happiness. Therefore, significant interventions must be necessary.

“If you elect a group that is free from corruption and fraud, we can allocate funds without hesitation, ensuring they reach the appropriate hands. These funds can then be directed towards the development of your village. That is why your choice is important”, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya added further.