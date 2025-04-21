Pope Francis’ voice mattered for peace, for the poor and for our shared humanity, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has said.



Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away in Rome earlier today.



He was 88 and had recently survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.



Issuing a condolences message on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) following the passing of Pope Francis, Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Premadasa said Pope Francis led with humility in a time when leadership often forgets its duty to serve.



“Sri Lanka mourns with the world today”, Sajith Premadasa added.



World leaders continue to pay tribute to the Pope who was well known for his work on social justice.