Quazi court judge in Udunuwara arrested for soliciting bribe

April 21, 2025   04:25 pm

A judge of a ‘Quazi court’ in Udunuwara has been arrested this morning (Apr. 21) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe.
  
The individual has been arrested based on a complaint made by a businessman from Kandy.
 
According to the complaint, the judge had demanded a bribe of Rs. 200,000 from the parties involved in a divorce case filed by the son of the complainant, in order to expedite the case and issue the verdict promptly.

Accordingly, the suspect had been arrested for soliciting a bribe to deliver the verdict and provide a copy of the decision and the divorce certificate at the Quazi Court located in Udunuwara.
 
The suspect, who was taken into custody this morning (21), is scheduled to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court.

