Ex-President Sirisena leaves CID after recording statement

Former President Maithripala Sirisena left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago after recording a statement, Ada Derana reporter said.



He appeared before the CID this morning to give a statement on providing funds from the President’s Fund to several individuals, including politicians.



Accordingly, the CID has questioned the former President for several hours.



This marks his second appearance before the CID in relation to the ongoing investigation.



On April 7, the CID questioned the former President for approximately four hours.