Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Nearly 130,000 devotees pay homage on Day 4

Nearly 130,000 devotees paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha on Day Four of the special exposition, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.



The special exposition at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy continues to attract large crowds.



On Day Three, over 150,000 devotees paid homage to the Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha, and devotees can still be seen waiting in queues, Ada Derana reporter said.



To facilitate the movement of devotees, the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic has introduced three new access routes:



1. From D.S. Senanayake Veediya (Trincomalee Street) to the queue heading to the Sri Dalada Maligawa.



2. From the Red Bridge area also known as ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via the Kandy Lake Round (Sangharaja Mawatha).



3. From the ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via the Kandy Royal Palace complex side.



Meanwhile, the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy earlier today announced an extension to the daily exposition hours, allowing devotees additional time to pay homage during the ongoing ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’.



Starting today (April 21), the relic will be on display for public veneration from 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Temple of Tooth Relic confirmed.



The decision comes in response to the significantly increased number of pilgrims arriving in Kandy from across the country.



The ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’, the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, has been drawing thousands of Buddhists to the historic temple since April 18.



The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic is scheduled to continue tomorrow for the fifth consecutive day from 11.00 a.m.