LG Election: Proof of identity a must for postal voters

April 21, 2025   07:20 pm

Proof of identity is mandatory for registered postal voters who are hoping to cast their ballots for the upcoming Local Government (LG) Election, the National Election Commission has announced.

Accordingly, postal voters must provide the National Identity Card, a Valid Driving License, a Valid Passport, a Temporary Identity Card issued by the Election Commission or a document issued by the Department for Registration of Persons to certify the details of an individual who is not in possession of a National Identity Card to cast their ballots.

The Election Commission has announced that postal voting for the LG polls will take place only on April 24, 25, 28, and 29.

