The National People’s Power (NPP) will not be able to claim a majority in most local government bodies at the upcoming election, according to the leader of the United National Party (UNP), former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking during an event held at the UNP headquarters Sirikotha today, Wickremesinghe said another comfortable NPP victory will not materialize at the forthcoming Local Government (LG) election.



The former President therefore urged UNP candidates to forge alliances with other opposition party representatives to defeat the NPP.



The post of chairperson is allocated to the group that has a majority in each of the local government bodies and therefore it is imperative that discussions are held to unite different political groups, said the UNP leader.



Former President Wickremesinghe added that voters should now have a good understanding about the capabilities of the incumbent government which is led by the NPP.



The UNP leader also questioned whether the voters are prepared to give the same group that won the two previous elections another opportunity at the 2025 LG Election.

UNP local government election candidates and senior party members attended the event.