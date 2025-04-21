Food Security Committee convenes for the sixth time

Food Security Committee convenes for the sixth time

April 21, 2025   08:31 pm

The Food Security Committee convened for the sixth time today (April 21), at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
 
The meeting was held under the leadership of Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha and Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe.
 
The meeting was convened to discuss and formulate policies focused on enhancing food security in the country, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.
 
The Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara and other members of the Food Policy and Security Committee, comprising Ministry Secretaries, were also present at the meeting.

 

 

