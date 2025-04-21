Minister Lal Kantha insists no VIP treatment at Siri Dalada Wandanawa exposition

No one was given preferential or VIP treatment at the special exposition, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha stated.

Speaking during a political event, Minister Lal Kantha said although he has a large number of friends, family members and acquaintances, no individual requested from him to facilitate an easy access to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.



The Minister said when the political culture changes at national level, the public at ground level also embrace it.



Minister Lal Kantha said the required change has materialized at national politics and on May 6, the public should vote to transform local government bodies.



Meanwhile, nearly 130,000 devotees had paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha on Day Four of the special exposition, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic is scheduled to continue tomorrow for the fifth consecutive day from 11.00 a.m.