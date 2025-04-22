Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. today (22).

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the morning.