Legal action taken against 4,000 motorists using CCTV footage in Colombo

April 22, 2025   09:17 am

Legal action has been taken against more than 4,000 motorists based on footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed with the Colombo city, according to Police.

Legal notices regarding traffic violations have been sent to the residences of relevant drivers, Police added.

The program to identify traffic violations through CCTV cameras installed in and around Colombo commenced on 1 February, 2024.

Accordingly, as of 20 April, 2025, legal action, including imposing fines and court proceedings had been taken against 4,048 drivers for violating traffic laws,  Police said.

Police Media Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police Buddhika Manatunga also assured the program will be taken forward.

Under this program, legal action has also been taken against owners of 241 vehicles that had not been properly transferred to new owners.

SSP Buddhika Manatunga emphasized that transferring ownership is mandatory when a vehicle is sold.

Meanwhile, Police said a total of 724 fatal road accidents have been reported thus far in 2025, resulting in the deaths of 764 individuals.

From 1 January, a total of 1,535 major accidents and 2,699 minor accidents have been reported, according to Police.

