Special postal voting center for police officers on duty at Siri Dalada Wandanawa

Preparations have been made to establish a special postal voting center in Kandy for police officers on duty at the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, exposition at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, the Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said.

Since around 10,000 Police officers have been assigned to provide security during the 10-day exposition at the Temple of the Tooth Relic, a separate center will be established to cast postal ballots, Saman Sri Ratnayake added.

He said the center will be established at the Girl’s High School, Kandy and officers on duty regardless of their districts will be able to cast their postal ballots on April 24, 25, 28 and 29.

Necessary instructions have been given to the Acting Inspector General of Police, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Kandy, and other relevant officials, Saman Sri Ratnayake said.

The National Election Commission noted that 648,495 applicants have been deemed eligible to cast their votes by post for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Saman Sri Ratnayake added that postal ballot papers have already been issued to all qualified applicants.

Marking of postal ballots for the 2025 LG election is scheduled to take place on April 24, 25, 28, and 29.

Meanwhile, a discussion between election monitoring organizations and the Election Commission was held yesterday (April 21).

Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi said extensive discussions were held regarding the monitoring of the forthcoming LG election during yesterday’s meeting.