Guidelines issued for devotees attending Siri Dalada Wandanawa

A set of health and safety guidelines for the protection of devotees participating in the ongoing ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ exposition at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy has been issued by the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB).

The Bureau urges all devotees to strictly adhere to the following recommendations to ensure their well-being during the pilgrimage:

• Drink water frequently to prevent dehydration.

• Consume only freshly prepared, home-cooked food. Avoid eating food that appears spoiled or has been left unrefrigerated for lengthy periods.

• Individuals taking medication daily for conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes are advised to take their medication on time and to carry an extra supply sufficient for several days.

• Those suffering from chronic illnesses should carry a photocopy of their diagnosis card or clinic records for reference in case of emergency.

• Ensure that children carry a written note with the phone number of the parent or guardian in their pocket or attached to their clothing.

• Remain calm and patient while waiting in queues. Panic or agitation can lead to crowd disturbances or stampedes. Maintaining composure is essential for everyone’s safety.

• Carry only essential items and assist in minimizing litter. Dispose of waste in designated bins and contribute to keeping the area clean.

• In the event of a health concern, seek immediate assistance from officials stationed along the route or from the established health centers.

• While commuting in trains, refrain from leaning out of windows or hanging from doors to prevent accidents, particularly when passing through tunnels or near trackside structures.

• If traveling by vehicle, drive within the recommended speed limits and exercise caution to avoid road accidents.

• Maintain personal hygiene by carrying a small bar of soap or hand sanitizer.

• Use mosquito repellent, such as citronella oil, to protect against mosquito bites.

Meanwhile, today marks the fifth day of the Siri Dalada Wandanawa exposition. Devotees will be able to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Temple of the Tooth Relic has announced.