Constitutional Council to convene today to decide on new Auditor General

April 22, 2025   10:58 am

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to convene today (22 April) to decide on the appointment of the new Auditor General.

Names of several senior officers within the National Audit Office including Senior Deputy Auditor General Dharmapala Gammanpila have been proposed, it has been reported.

It is stated that the long-standing tradition has been to give priority to the most senior qualified officer currently serving within the National Audit Office for the vacant position of Auditor General.

Meanwhile, trade unions have pointed out that appointing an outsider to the post could erode public trust in the government.

