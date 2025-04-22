Obata Geyak  Ratata Hetak: Govt. increases housing aid for low-income families

Obata Geyak  Ratata Hetak: Govt. increases housing aid for low-income families

April 22, 2025   11:57 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to increase the financial assistance provided for a housing unit under the “Obata Geyak – Ratata Hetak” housing program, which is aimed at addressing the housing needs of low-income and impoverished families.

This initiative seeks to alleviate poverty and improve living standards by providing housing support to economically disadvantaged individuals.

Under the program, a family is selected from each Grama Niladhari Division, with priority given to those in dire need. Assistance is granted based on the progress of construction, either to build a new house or improve an existing one.

Beneficiaries are required to construct a house with a minimum floor area of 550 square feet.

Initially, the government provided Rs. 650,000 in financial aid, with the remainder of the construction cost to be borne by the beneficiary.

However, since the launch of the program, the estimated cost of constructing a single housing unit has increased from Rs. 1,147,000 to Rs. 1,764,000, placing a significant financial burden on low-income families.

In response, the Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing submitted a proposal to increase the government contribution from Rs. 650,000 to Rs. 1,000,000 per housing unit.

Accordingly, the proposal was approved by the Cabinet, acknowledging the financial difficulties faced by beneficiaries in covering the increased construction costs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)