Obata Geyak  Ratata Hetak: Govt. increases housing aid for low-income families

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to increase the financial assistance provided for a housing unit under the “Obata Geyak – Ratata Hetak” housing program, which is aimed at addressing the housing needs of low-income and impoverished families.

This initiative seeks to alleviate poverty and improve living standards by providing housing support to economically disadvantaged individuals.

Under the program, a family is selected from each Grama Niladhari Division, with priority given to those in dire need. Assistance is granted based on the progress of construction, either to build a new house or improve an existing one.

Beneficiaries are required to construct a house with a minimum floor area of 550 square feet.

Initially, the government provided Rs. 650,000 in financial aid, with the remainder of the construction cost to be borne by the beneficiary.

However, since the launch of the program, the estimated cost of constructing a single housing unit has increased from Rs. 1,147,000 to Rs. 1,764,000, placing a significant financial burden on low-income families.

In response, the Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing submitted a proposal to increase the government contribution from Rs. 650,000 to Rs. 1,000,000 per housing unit.

Accordingly, the proposal was approved by the Cabinet, acknowledging the financial difficulties faced by beneficiaries in covering the increased construction costs.