Sri Lanka records over 846,000 tourist arrivals in April

A total of 846,221 tourists have arrived in the country as of April 20, 2025, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has announced.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, 123,945 tourists visited Sri Lanka during the first 20 days of April alone.

India emerged as the leading source market during this period, with 24,776 tourists arriving from the country.

Additionally, the United Kingdom followed with 14,060 visitors, while Russia and Germany contributed 10,873 and 9,387 tourists respectively.