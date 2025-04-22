Shooting incident reported in Katunayake; One suspect arrested

Shooting incident reported in Katunayake; One suspect arrested

April 22, 2025   12:39 pm

A shooting incident has been reported in Andiambalama, Katunayake. 

The shooting took place at around 09.30 a.m., according to Police.

Two unidentified individuals arriving on a motorcycle, had entered a house with firearms, and opened fire using a T-56 assault rifle, Police noted.

One of the suspects fled the scene when his firearm malfunctioned.

The other suspect was trapped inside the house and, while attempting to escape by jumping over a wall, fell and sustained serious injuries to both legs.

During the incident, the suspect had fired shots into the air with the weapon he had in his possession, which caused local residents to gather at the scene.

However, Police confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting is currently receiving treatment at the Negombo Hospital.

