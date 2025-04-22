Committee appointed to study Presidential Commission Report on Easter Sunday attacks

April 22, 2025   01:15 pm

A four-member committee has been appointed to study the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Under direct instructions from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the final report and all accompanying volumes of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attacks were formally submitted on 20 April to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Accordingly, a committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Asanga Karawita to study the investigation report, according to Police Media Spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police Buddika Manatunga.

The Police Media Spokesman confirmed the development during a media briefing.

The other members of the committee are as follows:

    •    Deputy Inspector General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

    •    Director of the Criminal Investigation Department

    •    Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID)

Meanwhile, the committee has established several subcommittees, which are currently studying the Presidential Commission report. Based on the new facts that emerge, fresh investigations will be launched, the Police Media Spokesman noted.

SSP Buddika Manatunga said since the investigation report consists of approximately 66,000 to 67,000 pages, the appointed committees are currently analyzing the report, and relevant investigations will be initiated promptly.

Legal action will be taken accordingly against the responsible individuals, the Police Media Spokesman further added.

