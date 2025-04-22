Court orders release of 2 arrested on suspicion during Easter Sunday service
April 22, 2025 02:45 pm
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of a man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion during the Easter Sunday service at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade.
The suspects were produced before court by the Foreshore Police.
According to Police, the arrests were made by officers after the individuals were observed walking suspiciously adjacent to the church premises on Sunday.
Presenting evidence to court, Police stated that no incriminating material was found subsequently and that therefore no further legal action will be taken against the arrested individuals. Police also notified court that no additional orders were required in relation to the matter.
Accordingly, court ordered the immediate release of both individuals.