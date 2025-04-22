Court orders release of 2 arrested on suspicion during Easter Sunday service The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of a man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion during the Easter Sunday service at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade.



The suspects were produced before court by the Foreshore Police.



According to Police, the arrests were made by officers after the individuals were observed walking suspiciously adjacent to the church premises on Sunday.



Presenting evidence to court, Police stated that no incriminating material was found subsequently and that therefore no further legal action will be taken against the arrested individuals. Police also notified court that no additional orders were required in relation to the matter.



Accordingly, court ordered the immediate release of both individuals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.





NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.