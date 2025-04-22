Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted

April 22, 2025   02:52 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to publish the draft bill of Gambling Sports Regularization Act in the government gazette and to present in Parliament for approval. 

The Cabinet paper in this regard was presented by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. 

It has been proposed to establish the Gambling Regularization Authority to act as an independent authority to monitor activities related to gambling sports industry in Sri Lanka including offshore gambling sports activities in ships and Colombo Port City as well as online gambling sports. 

Following the approval by the Cabinet of Ministers in February, a draft bill has been formulated and to which clearance of the Attorney General has also been granted. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet granted approval to gazette the draft bill and present it in Parliament.

