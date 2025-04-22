Advisory for severe lightning in several provinces

Advisory for severe lightning in several provinces

April 22, 2025   03:43 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts today.
 
Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Eastern, Central and Northern provinces and in the Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts, the Met Department warned.
 
It added there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.
 
Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)

''Siri Dalada Wandanawa'' continues for 3rd consecutive day in Kandy (English)