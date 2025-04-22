The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts today.



Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Eastern, Central and Northern provinces and in the Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts, the Met Department warned.



It added there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.