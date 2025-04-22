South Korea has played a key role in equipping young Sri Lankans with vocational skills and language proficiency, says Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd).



The Deputy Minister of Defence made this remark during a ceremony held to welcome the Republic of Korea Navy’s destroyer ‘Kang Gam Chan’ at the Port of Colombo today.



Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) graced the ceremony to welcome the ship, which was making an official visit.



Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka Miyon Lee was also present at the occasion.



The Deputy Minister accompanied by the ship’s captain and the Korean ambassador made a visit to the ship.

During the ensuing discussion the Deputy Minister hailed the visit of this ship as a milestone in the enduring partnership between the two nations and it reflects not only the strength of naval cooperation but also the shared vision of both countries for maritime security and regional stability.



Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara also highlighted Korea’s contributions to youth development in Sri Lanka.



Meanwhile, Ambassador Lee said that they value the mutually beneficial long standing ties between the two countries and that she looks forward to working closely to enhance cooperation and bilateral ties.



Tri Forces Commanders, members of the diplomatic corps and Korean embassy officials were also present at the occasion.