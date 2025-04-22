Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks

April 22, 2025   04:17 pm

The government has already distributed sufficient insulin stocks for the next four months, Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has stated.  

Therefore, the Health Minister urged the public not to have any unnecessary fears regarding the matter.

According to Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, there is enough insulin available in the country until September this year.

Minister Jayatissa made these remarks while participating in the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (April 22) at the Government Information Department.

He further said that the government is taking steps to maintain medicine stocks sufficient for a period of four to six months to prevent any shortages around the country.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa also stated that occasional shortages of certain medicines have arisen due to various reasons over the past two years.

He noted that shortcomings on the part of suppliers have contributed to shortages and that discussions are being held with several countries to prevent such issues in the future.

