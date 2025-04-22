President and UAEs Deputy Prime Minister hold talks to improve bilateral ties

April 22, 2025   05:23 pm

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to building bridges of cooperation and partnership with Sri Lanka and all friendly countries to promote prosperity, sustainable development, and quality of life for all.

Visiting Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan made this remark during a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. 

President Dissanayake today received UAE Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as part of his working visit to Colombo. 

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity to Sri Lanka and its people.

President Dissanayake, in turn, extended his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, building on the strong and evolving ties between the two nations.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also praised the warm welcome and generous hospitality of the Sri Lankan President, stressing the UAE’s keenness to broaden its cooperation with Sri Lanka in support of both countries’ development goals and the well-being of their peoples.

President Dissanayake highlighted the depth of the relationship between the two countries and praised the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; and Khaled Nasser Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

