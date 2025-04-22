2025 LG Election: Process of marking the ballot explained

The Election Commission has issued a brief notice to all electors and postal voters eligible to vote in the Local Authorities Election scheduled to be held on May 6, 2025.

Accordingly, the Election Commission stated that each elector is entitled to one vote, meaning each elector will receive only one ballot paper.

The ballot papers issued to voters at polling stations will contain only the names and symbols of the contesting parties, along with the words “Independent Group,” and the identification number and symbols of Independent Groups. The name or numbers of candidates or wards will not appear on the ballot paper, the statement added.

Furthermore, the Election Commission said in the statement that all voters are instructed to cast their vote by only marking a cross (X).

“You are kindly requested to mark only one cross (X) in the space provided to the right of the name and symbol of the party, or the number and symbol of the independent group, for which you wish to cast your vote,” it said.

The Election Commission further emphasized that voters must refrain from entering, drawing, or writing any mark other than the cross (X) on the ballot paper, as any other mark may be construed as an attempt to disclose the identity of the voter.