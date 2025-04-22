Clean Sri Lanka urges devotees to keep Dalada Maligawa premises waste-free

The “Clean Sri Lanka” programme has respectfully urged all devotees visiting the Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) for the veneration of sacred relics, to avoid bringing non-biodegradable items, such as polythene and to prioritize cleanliness within and around the temple premises.

Visitors are kindly reminded to dispose of waste responsibly, using only the designated disposal areas, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

As a flagship government programme, “Clean Sri Lanka” seeks to inspire a collective awakening in environmental, social and ethical consciousness, striving to uplift the nation towards a cleaner and more responsible society, according to the PMD.

This programme places special emphasis on creating a waste-free environment and encouraging proper waste management practices.

In alignment with the commencement of the “Siri Dalada Dekma” (Sacred Relic exposition), a series of activities under the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme have been launched around the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic to support this cause, the statement added.