Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow

April 22, 2025   07:27 pm

Sri Lanka Police has requested devotees arriving to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy to avoid coming tomorrow (23 Wednesday) and choose another day as over 100,000 devotees are expected at the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition tomorrow.  

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga said there has been a significant increase in the number of devotees arriving in Kandy for the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic and that avoiding coming tomorrow would enable the devotees to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic without any inconvenience. 

Therefore devotees intending to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic tomorrow are advised to visit on another day as a crowd of around 100,000 are expected tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Sacred Tooth Relics exposition hours extended (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

Norochcholai plants third unit restarted as CEB ends renewable energy curtailment early (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm