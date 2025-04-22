Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow

Sri Lanka Police has requested devotees arriving to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy to avoid coming tomorrow (23 Wednesday) and choose another day as over 100,000 devotees are expected at the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition tomorrow.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga said there has been a significant increase in the number of devotees arriving in Kandy for the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic and that avoiding coming tomorrow would enable the devotees to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic without any inconvenience.

Therefore devotees intending to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic tomorrow are advised to visit on another day as a crowd of around 100,000 are expected tomorrow.