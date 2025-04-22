Man attempting to stab LG candidate shot dead in Katana

Man attempting to stab LG candidate shot dead in Katana

April 22, 2025   08:50 pm

One person has been reported dead following a shooting incident at Katiyana in Katana this evening (22). 

Police said a man who attempted to stab a candidate of the upcoming Local Government Election was shot and killed by the intended victim in Katiyana, Katana.

The intended victim, identified as a businessman and former Pradeshiya Sabha member, had reacted by shooting the attacker with a licensed firearm in his possession allegedly in self-defence. 

The incident had occurred around 7:10 PM in the Katiyana area. The injured man had succumbed to gunshot wounds shortly after the incident.

