Warning shots fired as inmates clash in Matara Prison

April 22, 2025   08:58 pm

Prison officials have fired shots into the air this evening to control a clash between two groups of inmates at the Matara Prison. 

Prison sources have confirmed that the unrest has been brought under control to a considerable extent.

The disturbance is reported to have arisen when prison authorities attempted to transfer an inmate to another correctional facility.

In response to the transfer, a group of inmates from one of the wards began to protest and exhibited unruly behavior. 

As a result, prison officials were compelled to discharge warning shots into the air in an effort to restore order.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, according to the Prisons Department.

Meanwhile, following the unrest at Matara Prison, the Police Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed to ensure security outside the facility.

