Dan Priyasad injured in shooting

The convenor of the “Nawa Sinhale National Movement”, social activist Dan Priyasad, has been injured in a shooting incident in Wellampitiya a short while ago.

He has reportedly been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The incident had occurred at the ‘Laksanda Sevana’ Housing Complex in Wellampitiya , according to Ada Derana reporter.

Dan Priyasad was shot four times—twice in the chest and twice in the shoulder.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.