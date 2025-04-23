You have a right to know what happens to your tax money  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the taxes paid by the people should have value and that the public has a right to know how those funds are being used.

The prime minister made these views while attending a public gathering held on Monday (21) at the auditorium near the Mayurapathi Sri Bhadra Kali Amman Kovil in the Havelock area of Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister also took part in a special blessing ceremony at the Mayurapathi Sri Bhadra Kali Amman Kovil during the visit.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“Colombo is a city full of diversity. Within a small land area, people of various ethnicities, religions, and social classes live together. It is a city where you find both affluent communities and those struggling to meet their basic needs. As such, the demands of the city are high. Colombo is the heart of Sri Lanka.

However, even today, there are many areas in Colombo that need further development. At the same time, the Colombo Municipal Council receives a large annual income. You might have wondered what happens to the taxes you pay.

That is why it is clear that the Colombo Municipal Council must be entrusted to a group free of corruption. I can confidently say that the team presented by the NPP is such a group.”

The event was attended by candidates representing the National People’s Power, including Colombo mayoral candidate Ms. Vraie Cally Balthazaar and a large gathering of local residents.