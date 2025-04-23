Unrest at Matara Prison brought under control

Sri Lanka Police says that the unrest which erupted at the Matara Prison has now been brought under control.

The disturbance is reported to have arisen last night (22) when prison authorities attempted to transfer an inmate to another correctional facility.

In response to the transfer, a group of inmates from one of the wards began to protest and exhibited unruly behavior.

As a result, prison officials were compelled to fire warning shots into the air in an effort to restore order.

Prison sources have confirmed that the unrest has been brought under control to a considerable extent. However, earlier today, it was again reported that the clash between two groups of inmates at the Matara Prison was continuing, with tear gas being fired to control the situation.

Accordingly, the Police Special Task Force (STF) has also been called in to help bring the situation under control, police said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, according to the Prisons Department.

Meanwhile, following the unrest at Matara Prison, the Police Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed to ensure security outside the facility.