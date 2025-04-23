2025 LG Polls: E-Service launched to assist postal voters

2025 LG Polls: E-Service launched to assist postal voters

April 23, 2025   08:17 am

The Election Commission says that an ‘e-service’ has been made available to assist postal voters in locating their designated voting location and certifying officer.

The Commission noted that the platform also helps users identify candidates contesting the 2025 Local Government (LG) elections, along with their respective groups, parties, and election symbols.

Public officials can access this service by visiting eservices.elections.gov.lk , where detailed information about postal voting is provided.

 

