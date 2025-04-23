Special announcement for Siri Dalada Wandanawa attendees

Sri Lanka Police have issued a special notice to devotees participating in the ongoing ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ exposition at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The notice advises visitors to be mindful of the people they are with while attending the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa.’

The notice, posted on the official Facebook page of the Sri Lanka Police, also states that in case of any emergency, the police should be contacted via the telephone numbers 0812224660 or 0812224661.