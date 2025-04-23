Special announcement for Siri Dalada Wandanawa attendees

Special announcement for Siri Dalada Wandanawa attendees

April 23, 2025   10:20 am

Sri Lanka Police have issued a special notice to devotees participating in the ongoing ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ exposition at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The notice advises visitors to be mindful of the people they are with while attending the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa.’

The notice, posted on the official Facebook page of the Sri Lanka Police, also states that in case of any emergency, the police should be contacted via the telephone numbers 0812224660 or 0812224661.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)

Sri Lankan President, other world leaders pay tribute after death of Pope Francis (English)