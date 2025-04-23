All inmates of Matara Prison being transferred to nearby prisons

All inmates of the Matara Prison are currently being transferred to nearby prisons, according to the Prisons Department Spokesman.

Following the unrest that occurred at Matara Prison last night (22), steps have been taken this morning (23) to transfer these inmates.

The disturbance reportedly began at around 8.00 p.m. last night when prison authorities attempted to transfer two inmates from Matara Prison to Angunakolapelessa Prison. In response, a group of inmates from one of the wards began to protest and exhibited unruly behavior.

In response, a group of inmates in the high-security cells attacked prison officers with stones. Accordingly, prison officials were compelled to fire warning shots into the air in an attempt to restore order.

Matara Prison Superintendent Mangala Weliwita stated that three prison officers were injured during the unrest and have been admitted to the District General Hospital in Matara.

Meanwhile, it was reported this morning that the unrest has been brought under control. Prison sources confirmed last night (22) that the situation had been brought under control to a considerable extent. However, late last night, it was again reported that the clash between two groups of inmates at Matara Prison was continuing, with tear gas being fired to control the situation.

Accordingly, the Police Special Task Force (STF) had also been called in to help bring the situation under control, police said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, according to the Prisons Department.

Meanwhile, following the unrest at Matara Prison, the Police Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed to ensure security outside the facility.