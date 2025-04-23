Devotees continue to queue up on day 6 of Siri Dalada Wandanawa

April 23, 2025   02:59 pm

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, commenced today for the sixth consecutive day at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, this afternoon (23) with large crowds continuously queuing up for veneration.

As on previous days, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ began at 11.00 a.m.

Large crowds of devotees can still be seen waiting in queues to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha. Many groups and individuals are also coming forward to offer ‘Dansal’ and other facilities to the devotees.

On the fifth day, yesterday (April 22) alone, 180,000 devotees paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.

According to police, more than 80,000 devotees had arrived in Kandy by 6.00 p.m. yesterday to attend the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa.’ Therefore, today’s number is expected to exceed 100,000.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police, on April 22, requested devotees arriving to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy to avoid coming today (23 Wednesday) and choose another day as over 100,000 devotees are expected at the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition today.  

The ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ exposition will continue for another four days and is scheduled to conclude on April 27.

